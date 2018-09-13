Lloris handed 20-month driving ban after guilty plea

World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris won’t be allowed to get behind the wheel of a car for 20 months after pleading guilty to drunk driving.

The Tottenham goalkeeper has admitted to being more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of the morning on August 24.

Aside from the ban, Lloris was fined £50,000.

Details of the night in question also emerged in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. An unmarked police car spotted Lloris’ Porsche Panamera driving slowly and veering towards “towards parked vehicles” before it correcting itself and driving through a red light.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, they found vomit inside and said Lloris was not able to exit the vehicle by himself.

Magistrate Amanda Barron said Lloris very lucky not to have caused “damage to other vehicles or pedestrians”, and that his actions put his and his passenger’s lives at risk.

The Spurs stopper provided a sample containing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Lloris’ lawyer David Sonn said he made “the first of a number of unwise decisions” when he decided to drive home after dining in a restaurant with two friends where he had too much to drink.

“On July 15 he was arguably the proudest man on the planet [having captained France to the World Cup victory],” Mr Sonn said.

“Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight.

“The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris.”