The footballing world was left in a state of disbelief and shock on 3rd September. FIFA announced the top three candidates for the Best player award of this year, otherwise known as The Best FIFA Men’s Player.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King Mohamed Salah cracked the top three alongside the usual suspect Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. But what was truly surprising was that, for the first time since 2006, a certain Lionel Messi was not in the top three.

Despite having better stats than all three of the actual nominees, Messi was overlooked largely because he failed to stand up when Barcelona and Argentina truly needed him. But he wasn’t the only harsh omission from the list.

Today, we take a look back at the top three players who also have been overlooked, maybe a little harshly.

Antoine Griezmann

The left footed forward, who’s already become an internet sensation with his Fortnite celebrations, was absolutely immense for Atletico Madrid and his country France. ‘Grizi’, as he’s known to most of his fans, scored 35 goals for both club and country. He also won the World Cup for France where he scored 4 goals. But maybe it was a below par club season (in terms of trophies) ended up costing him a place in the top three. Griezmann went into the World Cup thinking this might very well be the best chance for ‘Les Blues’ to win the biggest honour in football after a 20-year wait. And he did exactly that!

Griezmann scored France’s first goal in the World Cup against Australia which was a penalty. He also scored from the spot in the final against Croatia. In the entirety of the World Cup, Griezmann was just irreplaceable. Besides his goals and assists, he was magnificent in the build up game of France as well. After winning the World Cup, Griezmann tasted silverware again on his very first match after the World Cup as Atletico defeated city rivals Real to win the UEFA Supercup. After the top three were announced, not even the man himself could contain his disappointment.

“We’ve won the World Cup, but no French players are in the top three. That’s surprising. If I don’t win the Ballon d’Or even after the year I had, I don’t know what more I need to do,” said an understandably upset Griezmann to the press when asked about the snub. He may not have been that strong a case unlike others, but it’s true that Griezmann had a fair shout at the final nominee list for FIFA’s Best.

Kylian Mbappe

He just won’t let the spotlight get away, will he? This entire year, Mbappe has been on a whole different level. The prodigy from Brondby and now in PSG has been writing headlines week in, week out. Blessed with astonishing pace, dribbling and a predatory eye for goal, Mbappe has been the biggest hot cake all season. With PSG, he won the French League and the French Cup. Since the start of last season, Mbappe has scored 28 goals and provided 20 assists. In the Champions League he, along with his club PSG, had a premature round of 16 exit at the hands of eventual Champions Real Madrid. But it was in the World Cup where he truly eclipsed himself.

Mbappe had a relatively quiet start to the World Cup, scoring just once in the group stages. But it was against Argentina where he truly flourished with two amazing goals. In the final against Croatia, he netted once again, becoming only the second teenager after a certain Pele to score in a World Cup final. He’s now a World Champion at the age of 19. After what he’s shown throughout the year, Mbappe was on a lot of people’s mind on The Best FIFA Men’s Player top three nominees. He maybe a little disappointed with the omission, but if he keeps performing like this, there’s no denying that he’ll win the title himself one day in the nearest future.

Lionel Messi

Last but certainly not the least in this list, has to be Lionel Messi. 2017-18 was an amazing season for ‘La Pulga’ individually. He won the European Golden boot, had most assists, most chances created, most key passes, most MOTM awards, most through balls. He’s also the top scoring footballer in 2018. There hasn’t been one field of play where Messi hasn’t flourished. He’s taken the mantle of being the spearhead for Barcelona and Argentina on himself.

But Messi failed to step up when Roma astonishingly knocked Barcelona out. He also went missing against France in the World Cup round of 16. But it was Messi himself for whom Argentina were playing in the World Cup. Besides these two lapses, Messi has been immense. He also won two titles. Failing to be decisive in two crunch matches, Messi’s amazing stats ultimately proved futile. But his stats were still better than all three of the nominees. Omitting him entirely from the list seems incredibly harsh. He may not deserve to win the award, but at least he deserved a nomination.