For the love of football, not just stats: Should Luka Modric win the Ballon D’or?

August 30th, 2018. Monaco hosted the UEFA Champions League draw for the ongoing 2018-19 season. On the day, UEFA handed out the awards for The Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Best Forward roles.

Real Madrid, having won an almost unimaginable three Champions Leagues in three years, had a clean sweep – Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, and Cristiano Ronaldo (who may not be at Real anymore but he did win it for the Whites with those monstrous performances last season). Croatian maestro Luka Modric unsurprisingly won the award for the best midfielder. But it was during the award of the best player in Europe where we had the ultimate surprise.

Having scored 15 goals in the Champions League last season and winning it, Ronaldo was the favourite to complete his own hat-trick of this award. Instead, UEFA awarded Modric as last season’s best player in Europe. Eyebrows were raised, speculations and conspiracies regarding Real ‘influencing’ the award started to gather fire. How can a player who scored so much last season, even won the trophy come only second in the list? Some couldn’t contain the frustration, including Ronaldo’s own sister Katia Aveiro who posted a picture on Instagram comparing the amount of matches played, goals scored, assist provided and MOTM awards won in the last Champions League campaign. But what she mistook is that football is all about those stats. We all know it isn’t. Had that been the case, players like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Andrea Pirlo would never have been called greats.

But to be honest, it is Ronaldo and Messi’s credit that they made us feel that it’s only the decisive actions in front of goal that matter. Because of their inhuman stats season in season out, we started to shy away from the spotlight that those midfield work horses deserve. People who orchestrate the build up which lead to the goals and the iconic celebrations of these two Legends. For the decade or more, football has been a two horse race. Messi against Ronaldo. Giving their best, outdoing each other, even outdoing themselves season in, season out to gain supremacy as the world’s best. And it was their goals that made us argue amongst ourselves to make one the better player than the other. But football existed before these two, right? The Zidanes, the Cannavaros did win the best player’s award for the year. They sure didn’t score much. So, why can’t Modric win the best player in Europe over Ronaldo?

Even the most ferocious of haters would agree that Modric has been an absolute legend of the game for the past few years. The way he has made the Real Madrid and the Croatia midfield tick is beyond description. So effortless, yet so graceful. Not a prolific scorer from the midfield, but there hasn’t been many goals of the two footballing entities Modric represents where he hasn’t had a say. Almost everything at Real and at Croatia goes through him. Even though he’s surrounded by the likes of Toni Kroos in Madrid and Ivan Rakitic in Croatia, he’s still the main man for his country. And he’s still the main orchestrator for Real even at the age of 33. You’d really have to dig deep and search for a football fan who doesn’t rate Modric. Last season, Modric was absolutely immense for Real. But his heroics were once again shadowed by the unreal brilliance of a free scoring Ronaldo. But, but for Modric, how many goals would Real have scored?

The answer has to be not much or much lesser than the number which they did score with him. One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand Modric’s importance in Real and in Croatia. Whenever he’s not there, they’ve missed him. They’ve missed his creativity, those amazing eye of the needle through passes, those effortless outside of the foot distributions. In short, Both Real and Croatia looked almost half the team without him. Modric is what they call ‘The engine’ or ‘The heartbeat’ of a team. The world’s best midfielder winning Europe’s best- why can’t that be a widely accepted fact?

Ever since the Croatia’s fairytale World Cup, at the end of which Modric won the best player’s award, speculations began on ‘Luka’ ending the dominance of Messi and Ronaldo. With both the extraterrestrials having an underwhelming World Cup, chances started to grow. Modric also improved his stats which has always made people misjudge him, and that’s goals scored and MOTM awards won. His thunderbolt against Argentina is one for the folklores. After the World Cup, Modric was awarded the best player in Europe. With everything put in context, it’s very likely that Modric ends up winning the Ballon d’Or. Because none of his other two competitors, Ronaldo and Mo Salah, are having that good a season compared to their extremely high standards. Whereas ‘Luka’ has already started hitting the ground running, orchestrating Real’s midfield for Julen Lopetegui.

With all that’s said, people need to understand that football’s not just about goals. The midfielders like Modric deserve as much, if not more, credit for what they’ve been doing. Modric has been an absolute example of consistency for the past four or so years. Finally, all the pieces of the ‘Modric for Ballon d’Or’ puzzle, if you may, are putting into their places. An in form Messi having a forgettable World Cup, having a great club season but not in the top 3; Ronaldo and Salah not firing like themselves and above all, Modric bossing wherever he’s stepping foot. Even in the merchandise stores, having become Real’s top shirt seller after Ronaldo’s departure. For the best part of the last decade, we were under the impression that stats are almost everything in football. Modric winning the Ballon D’or would be a huge reality check on what football is truly about. And why iconic artists like the little magician from Zagreb deserve some love and recognition in the biggest of stages as well.