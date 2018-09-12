Weah plays one last time for Liberia, aged 51

Liberia President George Weah made a sensational return to football on Tuesday during an international friendly – at the age of 51.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea striker, sworn in as president in January, played in the match arranged to retire his famous number 14 shirt.

Weah, who became the first African footballer to win Fifa’s World Player of the Year award in 1995, lasted 79 minutes in a 2-1 home defeat by Nigeria in Monrovia.

President George Weah of Liberia at age 51 🇱🇷 takes a free kick and tries a few trick on @NGSuperEagles defence. You are never too old to fulfil a dream.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oXqOEBfsgi — Jide Ladipo (@JideDGreat) September 11, 2018

He received a standing ovation as he went off.

Leicester duo Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for the Super Eagles, who took the lead on 12 minutes through striker Henry Onyekuru, on loan at Galatasaray from Everton, before Crotone forward Simeon Nwankwo headed in a corner just before the half-hour.

Liberia pulled one back from the spot with three minutes remaining, but Nigeria managed to hold on to Spoil Weah’s send-off.