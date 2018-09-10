Alli withdraws from England squad

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has withdrawn from England’s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland with a muscle strain.

Alli reportedly picked up the injury during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Spain, but although he was able to play the full 90 minutes, he has now been told to go back to his club after medical checks on Monday.

An update ahead of today's training session: @dele_official has withdrawn from the squad due to a minor muscle strain picked up on Saturday. He'll return to @SpursOfficial for further treatment, with no further additions to the #ThreeLions squad planned. pic.twitter.com/JSs0at5rzr — England (@England) September 10, 2018

The fact that the damage to Alli is not severe is positive news for Spurs, but injury problems are piling up for the Three Lions, with Luke Shaw having recently pulled out of the squad following a concussion.

Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell were called up on Sunday ahead of the match at the King Power Stadium.

England’s official Twitter account confirmed that Alli will “return to @SpursOfficial for further treatment, with no further additions to the #ThreeLions squad planned”.