Young Lion Haiqal Pashia replaces Iqbal Hussain for Singapore

Striker Iqbal Hussain has been replaced by Haiqal Pashia for Singapore’s international friendly against Fiji on Tuesday at the Bishan Stadium.

The Hougang striker had to leave the Lions’ training camp due to an injury.

This is Haiqal’s first senior call-up after a good season in the Singapore Premier League.

Haiqal is one of four uncapped players – Ho Wai Loon, Jacob Mahler and Hami Syahin – in the squad.

His Young Lions teammates Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Zulfadhmi Suzliman made their international debut in the draw against Mauritius last Friday.