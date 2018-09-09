Enrique never had doubts about De Gea

Spain head coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for David de Gea after his fine performance in the 2-1 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday.

Enrique made a triumphant start to his tenure as La Furia Roja came from an early goal down to beat the Three Lions in their UEFA Nations League opener.

Saul (13′) quickly cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s 11th-minute opener for the hosts, before Rodrigo completed the comeback win 19 minutes later.

De Gea preserved his team’s lead with a smart save to deny Manchester United team-mate Rashford a brace before half-time, while Danny Welbeck had a late equaliser ruled out for a foul on the keeper in the lead-up to scoring.

Harry Kane accused the match official of ‘bottling’ the decision, but Enrique says De Gea insisted that Welbeck had been in the wrong.

Commenting on the stoppage-time drama, the 48-year-old said: “I couldn’t see, it was difficult, David de Gea told me he was fouled.”

The 27-year-old shot-stopper had come in for criticism back in his homeland for a poor showing at the 2018 World Cup, where he made just one save from seven shots on target and was beaten six times.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Enrique added: “I’m especially happy about David’s performance. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has proven it in the Premier League week in, week out.

“I never had any doubts. Errors sometimes help you to improve and grow up.”