Report: Terry has Spartak medical

John Terry is reportedly on the verge of signing for Russian Premier League Spartak Moscow.

The former Chelsea captain spent last season playing in the Championship with Aston Villa but left the club after they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Sky in Italy say a new adventure is on the cards for the 37-year-old after he underwent a medical with Spartak in Rome on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the Daily Mail though, Terry said he is considering a number of offers on the table.

He said: “I loved my time at Aston Villa. I am still devastated that we didn’t go up. The manager, players and supporters were incredible with me but I hate losing and I feel there is unfinished business there.

“Don’t get me wrong, if I don’t play again I am content with what has been an unbelievable career, but I’m still hungry to go and play if everything around it is right. If it’s right for me and my family.

“I am in the best condition I have been in for the last eight to 10 years of my career.”

He added: “So I’ll decide in a couple of weeks. I’ve got three or four offers on the table to carry on playing — domestically or abroad — the chance to work in TV, or I will go into management.”