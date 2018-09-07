Is Diego Maradona heading to Mexico or Belarus?

Diego Maradona has been named the new manager of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa – just months after accepting a position in Belarus.

The 57-year-old Maradona was announced as chairman of Belarusian Premier League side Dinamo Brest on a three-year deal back in May.

The former Argentina star was set to deal with the “strategic development of the club” at Dinamo.

Speaking to BBC Russia, Dinamo’s press officer Olga Khizhenkova said the announcement concerning Maradona and Dorados was “unexpected news” for them.

“We are trying to contact Maradona’s managers, but they are not responding yet – because we are in different time zones, I think,” she said.

“No-one has annulled Maradona’s contract with Dinamo Brest, and it is still in force today.”

Maradona’s last job with Al-Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, which ended in April after the club missed out on automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates’ second division.

Now, Mexican newspapers are claiming Maradona has been hired to replace Francisco Gamez at Dorados after he was sacked as coach on Thursday – with no mention of his commitments to Dinamo.

Dorados posted a video on social media confirming Maradona’s arrival: