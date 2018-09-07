Modric: Ronaldo congratulated me

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo sent him a congratulatory message after his UEFA Player of the Year triumph.

Modric beat Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to the award, which was presented to him at the Champions League draw in Monaco.

Ronaldo was a no-show at the event and his agent, Jorge Mendes, described the selection of Modric over him for the award as “ridiculous” and “shameful”.

However, Modric, who is now no longer a teammate of Ronaldo’s following the latter’s move to Juventus, revealed that the Portuguese superstar was gracious when they spoke directly.

“Cristiano sent me a message, congratulated me and told me he is happy for me and I deserved it,” Modric told RTP3 after Croatia and Portugal played out a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

“He also said he can’t wait to meet me again.”

Ronaldo did not play in the match against the 2018 World Cup finalists, as the 33-year-old was granted a rest.