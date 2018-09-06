Giggs hails Bale mentality

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has praised winger Gareth Bale for his humility and resilience ahead of the former Manchester United star’s first competitive game.

Giggs took over from Chris Coleman in January and will be counting on his Real Madrid superstar to set the example for the rest of the Welsh team.

“The thing about Gareth is he’s a superstar but he is also one of the lads and that’s great to see,” Giggs told Sky Sports News.

“You know the lads take the mick out of him but you also recognise you have got a star within your ranks.

“He’s not only a great player but a really good bloke as well. With myself at United and Gareth at Real Madrid, you get that pressure week in, week out so you are sort of used to it.

“But as you have seen over the last few years, it doesn’t affect him, he relishes more pressure. Bigger the situation, the better he does.”

🗣"It's an exciting format and it's good for the fans." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GarethBale11 calls on #TheRedWall to give the squad the extra energy they need on the pitch as Wales take on the Republic of Ireland. 🎟 Tickets: https://t.co/IkAYuoFiyF#WALIRL #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/TlTp3V1h7y — FA WALES (@FAWales) September 4, 2018

Wales will face the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, with kick-off set for 19h45 GMT.