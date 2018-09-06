Neymar does his best Ronaldo impression in practice

Very cheeky! Brazil superstar Neymar couldn’t resist whipping out his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression during a recent practice session.

Europe’s football leagues are on an international break this week, which means that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is busy preparing with the Brazilian national team for a friendly against the United States.

During training, the former Barcelona man scored a beautiful goal with a curling shot into the top corner, and to celebrate he whipped out Ronaldo’s signature celebration.

We’re not sure if it’s flattery or parody, but it was pretty funny either way: