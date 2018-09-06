Toni Kroos has some tough love for Leroy Sane

Toni Kroos says fellow Germany star Leroy Sane has the potential to be a world-beater, but has some areas that he needs to improve upon.

Sane seemed on top of the world after playing a key role in Manchester City’s Premier League-winning squad last season, but has suffered several career setbacks since.

The 22-year-old missed out on the World Cup in Russia after not being named in coach Joachim Low’s squad, and he currently finds himself out of Pep Guardiola’s starting side in the Premier League – not even earning a place on the bench for their 2-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

After a disappointing performance by Germany in Russia, however, Sane does find himself back in the Germany picture, having been named in the squad for Thursday’s UEFA Nations League opener against France in Munich.

And Germany midfielder Kroos reckons this can be a fresh start for Sane, but only if he listens to advice and works on improving his body language.

“Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it is all the same, whether we win or lose. He has to improve his body language,” said the Real Madrid star.

“He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.

“What is crystal clear is his quality, his pace, his left foot. He was fantastic for City last year but Pep has the same problem at the moment – he’s trying to get the best out of him.

“If he performs, he’s a real weapon. He has the quality, especially for us, but maybe the head coach looked at his performances for the national team and wasn’t happy.”