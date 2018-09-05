Low doesn’t expect Ozil to return

German boss Joachim Low has ruled out a comeback into the international fold for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The 29-year-old called time on his Germany career after becoming the fall guy for the Mannschaft’s abysmal 2018 World Cup where they were eliminated in the group stages.

He accused German Football Federation president Reinhard Grindel of discrimination and incompetence after being criticised for a photo in which he appeared alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the long-serving head coach said: “In my view, Mesut Ozil has clearly declared his retirement and closed the door by himself with that, so a comeback is not a topic.”

He added: “Mesut did not call me, not to this very day. I tried to reach him several times in the past two weeks, via text message, via phone. Mesut has decided to take this path. I must accept it.

“Ozil has been my player for nine years. We’ve experienced a lot together. A few lows, but more highs. We’ve won the World Cup. This will still stay forever.

“I am still of the opinion that he was one of the best players we had in Germany in the last 20, 30 years. One day, we’ll have a conversation. I would have wished for him to inform me personally, and I was disappointed at first.”