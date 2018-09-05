Neuer: Germany relishing France clash

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is determined to put the 2018 World Cup disappointment behind the team with a win over reigning champions France on Thursday.

Die Mannschaft endured a poor World Cup campaign which saw them eliminated at the group stage in Russia, while Les Bleus went on to win the tournament for the second time in their history.

The neighbouring nations will square off at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Nations League’s first round of fixtures.

Asked about playing against the world champions, Neuer told FC Bayern Munchen’s official website: “It’s the best thing that can happen to us.

“We want to take fun and joy into the game and play winning football again.”

Meanwhile, Bayern team-mate Thomas Muller believes it’s important for Germany to show high workrate and press the French with great intensity.

Muller said: “Defending the goal will play a bigger part again. The aim is to invest energy in the game, so the fans can see a powerful, pressing game again.”