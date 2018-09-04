Messi: Juventus are Champions League favourites

Lionel Messi feels the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to an already impressive Juventus squad makes them “favourite to win the Champions League”.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

The Serie A giants are two-time European winners and were most recently runners-up to Real Madrid in the 2016/17 season.

Interestingly, Barcelona last claimed the Champions League when they beat Juventus in 2014/15.

There is huge pressure on all three clubs to add to their tallies this term, but Messi, who admits Barca have underperformed in Europe in recent season, feels Juventus will have the edge.

Speaking on Catalunya Radio, he said: “Obviously they (Madrid) are one of the best teams in the world, they have great players and squad, but yes the departure of Cristiano from the squad makes them less strong.

“It makes Juventus a clear favourite to win the Champions League due to the squad they had before and now with him on top.”

Messi, who has devoted himself to Barcelona, admits it was a shock to see Ronaldo leave Real for Juve.

He added: “I was surprised by his decision, I did not think he would go from Madrid nor that he would go to Juventus. There were so many teams and I heard less about Juve but it is a very good team.”

In his side’s European chances, the Argentine maestro said: “It is necessary because we have had three years where we have gone out in the quarter-finals and the last was the worst of the lot due to how it happened.

“We are concentrating on this because it is possible, we have a squad where we can fight for this competition.”