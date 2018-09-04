Azkals 23-man list for Bahrain camp released

The campaign for AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 begins this month as The Azkals face Bahrain in a FIFA International Friendly Match scheduled on Thursday 6 September 2018 at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrain.

The team is led by new head coach Scott Cooper who hails from England and had prior coaching stints in Thailand and Indonesia. He is assisted by Chris Greatwich and Steve Marsella.

The Azkals fly out to Bahrain for training camp! 💪🏼 With the @affsuzukicup Cup and the @afcasiancup drawing closer, we’re taking all the training time together we can get! Stay tuned, Azkals fans! 🙌🏻

—#OneBlood#OneDesire

⚽🇵🇭🐺 pic.twitter.com/W4OCywTtYi — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) September 4, 2018

Midfielder Stephan Schrock returns to the squad. Defender Amani Aguinaldo and midfielder Luke Woodland also make their national team return after injury.

Angel Guirado was also called up to the squad. The midfielder was part of the team that participated in the CTFA International Tournament last December 2017.

Ceres Negros FC forward Curt Dizon is also included in the squad. The Qirst batch of the team left for Bahrain last Monday 3 September 2018 with the rest of the squad to follow.

Squad:

1. Neil Leonard ETHERIDGE – Goalkeeper – Cardiff City FC (England)

2. Amani AGUINALDO – Defender – Ceres Negros FC

3. Carlos DE MURGA – Defender – Ceres Negros FC

4. Junior MUÑOZ – Defender – Ceres Negros FC

5. Daisuke SATO – Defender – Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (Romania)

6. Hikaru MINEGISHI – Midfielder – Pattaya United (Thailand)

7. Paul MULDERS – Midfielder – Ceres Negros FC

8. Manuel OTT – Midfielder – Ceres Negros FC

9. Mike Rigoberto OTT – Midfielder – Ceres Negros FC

10. Patrick REICHELT – Midfielder – Ceres Negros FC

11. Adam TULL – Midfielder – Davao Aguilas FC

12. Dylan DE BRUYCKER – Midfielder – Davao Aguilas FC

13. Stephan SCHROCK – Midfielder – Ceres Negros FC

14. Luke WOODLAND – Midfielder – Suphanburi FC (Thailand)

15. Curt Jordan DIZON – Forward – Ceres Negros FC

16. Angel GUIRADO – Forward – Negiri Sembilan FA (Malaysia)

17. Philip James YOUNGHUSBAND – Forward – Davao Aguilas FC

18. Patrick DEYTO – Goalkeeper – Davao Aguilas FC

19. Louie Michael CASAS – Goalkeeper – Global Cebu FC

20. Nathanael Ace VILLANUEVA – Goalkeeper – Kaya FC Iloilo

21. Stephan PALLA – Defender – Buriram United (Thailand)

22. Fitch ARBOLEDA – Forward – Stallion Laguna FC

23. Jovin BEDIC – Forward – Kaya FC Iloilo

Info and photo credit: Philippine Football Federation