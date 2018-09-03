Ronaldinho: Messi the greatest of all time

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has hailed his former teammate, Lionel Messi, describing him as “the best in history”.

Ronaldinho was at the peak of his powers when Messi began to break through at Camp Nou in the mid 2000s. However, according to the Brazilian, the 31-year-old has eclipsed what he achieved and is also a better player than Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He [Messi] is the best in history, no doubt,” Ronaldinho told Sport.

“Nobody has done what Messi’s done. I hope he plays 20 more years. Those who love football would love to have him here for much longer. I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the No 10 of Leo.”

Ronaldinho explained that Messi is every bit as complete as Ronaldo and that his preference for the Argentine over the Portuguese was simply a matter of personal preference.

“For me it’s not a question over who is more complete, it’s a question of taste. I prefer Messi’s style. The other one is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style.”

Ronaldinho revealed that he would have liked to play with Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool at the start of this year.

“There are a lot of players who I didn’t coincide with and I would have liked to play with them. Coutinho is one of them. Iniesta and him are great players. They each have their own style, but I think Coutinho will be one of the big names in world football,” he said.

“He already is, but I think that he will be more still.”