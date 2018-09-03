Football’s best value transfers of 2018

During the transfer window, large amounts of money are often thrown around in world football and last summer was no exception. A reported amount of close to €4.5 billion was spent just within the biggest European leagues comprised of the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

There are some players who had inflated prices but this may be due to their forecasted value and ceiling in the coming years. This is easily an investment for clubs who are looking for long-term benefits with their new players.

Then there are the players who are considered value acquisitions as they were acquired relatively lower than what was expected of them. In world football, there are certain measures that are given to give an estimated value per player and there are some that can be considered bargains for what teams paid to sign them.

Here are the top five value transfers in the summer window according to the difference between their market price and reported transfer fee.

SALIF SANE and JONNY EVANS (€11 million)

There are two names to start off the list and Salif Sane starts it off as he came in to Bundesliga club Schalke 04 from Hannover 96 for a fee around €7 million.

At 28 years old, Sane has a lot of experience in the Bundesliga that he can bring over to help Schalke, and the defender has appeared to found himself a home with his new team as he is constantly included in the starting XI for the squad.

Valued at €18 million in the market, Schalke 04 saved around €11 million for a reliable defender who also has the experience to lead the back line.

The same valuation goes to Jonny Evans of Leicester City as the club paid €4 million pick up the former Manchester United man but the market still values the 30-year-old at around €15 million.

He has only played one game so far for Leicester City in the Premier League but expect him to play a bigger part later on as his experience and leadership will come in handy especially in crucial games for the squad.

Evans won three Premier League titles with Manchester United.

DOUGLAS COSTA (€15 million)

Douglas Costa comes in fourth on the list as he made his move to Juventus permanent after already spending a season on loan from Bayern Munich.

Helping the Italian champions triumph again in the Serie A, Juventus were quick to activate the clause to permanently have Costa on their squad by paying €40 million to sign the Brazilian. The winger has found a home in Italy, playing 31 league games for Juventus and scoring four goals in the process.

Furthermore, he seemingly enjoyed his stay as he increased his market value during the season, with the final mark at around €55 million which is €15 million less than what was actually paid for.

At 27 years old, the winger should play a big part especially in Juventus’ run in the UEFA Champions League as he will look to link with players like Cristiano Ronaldo in hopes of bringing the coveted title back home.

TANGUY NDOMBELE and ARTURO VIDAL (€17 million)

Coming in third on the list are two more names who are tied as Tanguy Ndombele and Arturo Vidal both saved their current clubs €17 million each during the summer.

The 21-year-old Ndombele secured his permanent move to Olympique Lyonnais after spending a season on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit.

He was able to win a spot in the club despite only being 21, playing 32 times for the club last year. He had a very low buy-out clause of €8 million which Lyon happily paid as the Frenchman is valued at around €25 million; at least three times more than what was paid.

In a more high-profile move during the summer, Arturo Vidal moved to FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich in a deal that shocked a lot of people.

For €18 million, the Catalans signed a veteran presence in the midfield and Vidal will undoubtedly be an enforcer for his new squad as they look to lift more titles in the coming season.

Currently still valued at €35 million, the Catalans did a pretty good job in bargaining for his services as they almost slashed the price in half.

BRYAN CRISTANTE (€20 million)

The transfer business of football is pretty extreme and can cause confusion at times. This particular case with Bryan Cristante could be considered as such.

Initially with Portuguese club Benfica, the 23-year-old was brought to Italian club Atalanta on loan for the 2018 campaign.

The Italian played impressively, sky-rocketing his market value to €25 million by the time his loan was up for Atalanta. Naturally, the Italian side secured his services on a more permanent basis after paying around €5 million for the central midfielder.

Already winning that deal by €20 million, Atalanta were not done with business as they immediately shipped him to AS Roma on loan for a fee of €5 million as well. On top of that, there is an option to buy him permanently for €15 million by the end of the 2018-19 season and performance-related bonuses that could reach up to €10 million.

Already saving potential money by signing Cristante, Atalanta could earn as much as €30 million if AS Roma decide to activate the clause.

THIBAUT COURTOIS (€30 million)

Last on the list is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who made his move to the Bernabeau after a much-publicised falling out with former club Chelsea.

There were various reports claiming the Belgian refused to train with the London club, resulting in Madrid and Thibaut having the leverage to force the club to sell.

As an effect, Chelsea sold their number one keeper for €35 million, which is a bargain considering he is considered almost double that at €65 millon.

Taking a look at Chelsea’s movement by signing €80 million to bring in Thibaut’s replacement, then there was a good business move for the Spanish giants.

The 26-year-old is still slowly making his mark in the Spanish capital, often still battling with Keylor Navas on who should be the number one keeper in Madrid.