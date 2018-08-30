Home United’s Aidil Sharin deplores Pyongyang treatment in AFC Cup

Home United lost 9-1 in the second leg of their AFC Cup Inter-zonal Final against 4.25 SC from North Korea on Tuesday and their head coach was not a happy man.

The two teams slugged it out at Jalan Besar Stadium last Tuesday and the North Koreans managed a 2-0 win over their Singapore counterparts.

Two days after that game, Home United departed Singapore and began their 16-hour journey by flight, with a transit in Beijing, before reaching Pyongyang on Friday night.

Their arrival started on a bad note as the entire team was subjected to a draggy complete bag check – including itemising and signing off for every piece of clothing they had in their luggage – at the airport, with head coach Aidil Sharin’s laptop being confiscated after it was found that he had video material (of their first leg encounter) on it.

Training sessions were another huge problem for the Protectors and with the game not broadcasted outside of North Korea, a couple of dubious calls from the Omani match officials made it a trip to forget.

“The preparation for the game wasn’t ideal at all. My laptop was seized at the customs and I had no internet access to work on my match preparation,” Aidil told FOX Sports Asia from Beijing.

“We were also chased out of the training ground before our allocated time slot ended on day one and the game itself was tough.

“Two penalties were given and that killed our game. With Shakir (Hamzah) being sent off, it made it even tougher but I have to give credit to my boys.

“For giving everything in this AFC Cup tournament and playing their best. With 12 new players coming into the team this year, I’m glad we were still able to progress a step further as compared to last year.”

Despite losing 11-1 on aggregate in the Inter-zonal Final to 4.25 SC, this year’s AFC Cup will go down in history as a successful one for Singapore football after the Protectors became the first Singapore club to win the Zonal Final and sealed their status as ASEAN Champions.