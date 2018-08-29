Huddersfield’s Bacuna scores bizarre own goal

Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the English League Cup by Stoke City on Tuesday night and Juninho Bacuna had a night to forget.

Stoke earned a 1-0 lead via Saido Berahino, who calmly headed home after a thunderous strike from James McLean hit the post.

That seemed as if it was going to be only goal of the game as stoppage time headed into the seventh minute, but those that stuck around at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent were in for a treat.

The Stoke defenced cleared the ball upfield and a charging Bacuna was quick to react to a potentially dangerous ball. But Huddersfield stopper Jonas Lossl, looking to get in on the action late and perhaps force a draw, was lurking up field.

Bacuna’s miscued clearance turned into a fantastic volley over Lossl’s head and sealed the win for Stoke. Oh dear…