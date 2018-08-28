Salah unhappy with Egyptian FA over image rights

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is accusing the Egyptian Football Association of ignoring his complaints over image rights.

Back in April, Salah’s image was used without his permission to promote official sponsor WE – even though he already had a deal with rival telecommunications company Vodafone.

Some reports suggest Salah has refused to play for Egypt against Niger in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month because of the issue, but the EFA has denied this.

It seems the Liverpool star simply wants the issue to be addressed and for some assurances to be given that it will not happen again, but he is being frustrated by a lack of response from the EFA.

On Monday, Salah posted a message in Arabic on Twitter, asking the EFA why his complaints are not being heard.

الطبيعي أن أي اتحاد كرة يسعى لحل مشاكل لاعبيه حتى يوفروا له الراحة.. لكن في الحقيقة ما أراه عكس ذلك تمامًا.. ليس من الطبيعي أن يتم تجاهل رسائلي ورسائل المحامي الخاص بي … لا أدري لماذا كل هذا؟ أليس لديكم الوقت الكافي للرد علينا؟! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 26, 2018

“My letters and my lawyer’s letters are ignored,” Salah tweeted.

“I don’t know why this is. Don’t you have enough time to answer us?

“It is natural for any football association to try to solve the problems of its players… but really what I see is exactly the opposite.”

Salah’s lawyer Ramy Abbas added: “We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed’s wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again. That’s all. They have yet to respond.

“We are not asking for special treatment. I would be very glad if the requests we made for Mohamed are granted to every single player of the national team that needs them.”