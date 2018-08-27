Ibrahimovic: Guardiola had a problem with me

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that contrary to popular belief, he wasn’t the one who had the problem in his relationship with Pep Guardiola.

Ibrahimovic left Barcelona after only one year playing under Guardiola, and has not shied away from discussing his troubles at Nou Camp under Pep.

Who can forget this gem from his autobiography?

“When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari,” he said. “If you drive a Ferrari you put premium fuel in the tank, you drive onto the motorway and you floor the accelerator. Guardiola filled up with diesel and went for a spin in the countryside. If that’s what he wanted, he should have bought himself a Fiat from the start.”

He also famously said that Guardiola was ‘not a man’, and later added: “In Barcelona, the first season but the second half of the season was a challenge for me because I came into a situation where the coach [Guardiola] wasn’t speaking to me, and that was something new for me.

“I’m not the person who – if I don’t have a problem, I will approach you. It’s about the person who has the problem, he should approach the other one and we resolve it like men.”

However, in discussing his relationship with Guardiola more recently, Ibrahimovic told ESPN he never had a problem with the current Manchester City boss, or indeed any of his managers, and that any problems always came from their side.

“I did not have the problem [with Guardiola], so it cannot bother me,” he said. “It has to bother the other one, because I did not have the problem.

“Because I said, I am the person — I said here in the first press conference: if somebody disagrees with me or doesn’t want me, doesn’t like me, they say I walk strange, I don’t look good, I talk different, I don’t talk good — you tell me. We take the contract, cancel it, and I walk away. I’m not here to give problems, and I didn’t have problems anywhere.

“And when I was in Barcelona, I resolved the problem by saying, ‘No problem. If you have a problem, I will resolve it for you: I leave.’ I will not stay here and give you problems, I’m not that guy.”

Ibrahimovic added that he was able to get along fine with tough managers like Fabio Capello and Jose Mourinho, proving he is not a troublemaker.

“It has come in the media that coaches have problems with me, my character — that is not true. That is all bulls—. I did not have problems with any coach,” he said.

“If somebody had problems, it was the coach who had a problem I did not know about. I had the hardest coaches in the world. I had Fabio Capello – that was a machine, all about discipline and respect. And I didn’t have a single problem, because when we had one we resolved it.

“I had Mourinho. Mourinho is known, everybody knows that he is for discipline and respect. He doesn’t accept nothing. And I didn’t even have one problem.

“So somebody had a problem that he didn’t resolve, but I cannot resolve problems for other ones because I did not know even what the problem was.”