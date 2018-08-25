Selangor Player Ratings: Rufino Segovia finds shooting boots against Singapore

The Selangor selection won the 17th Sultan of Selangor Cup after a nerve-jangling 5-3 penalty shootout win over the Singapore selection, after a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes.

Here is how the Red Giants representatives fared in this long standing tradition between Selangor and Singapore.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Shahril Sa’ari (6.5): The pony-tailed goalkeeper did not have much to do besides the one goal he conceded. Shahril was supreme in his anticipation to come out for crosses. He also saved Irfan Najeed’s penalty in the shoot-out.

Nik Shahrul Azim (6): The versatile defender has proven a coup for PKNS this season, and his experience shone through. Started the game as full-back and finished as centre-back in an effective manner.

Razman Roslan (6): Apart from the one chaotic moment in the first half, Razman did well in the heart of defence. Read the game well and kept the Singapore attackers at bay.

Zachary Anderson (4.5): Misjudged the flight of the ball in the penalty box which led to Shuheo Hoshino’s early strike for Singapore. Zachary was sloppy in some of his tackles.

Mahali Jasuli (5): Mahali linked up well with Amri Yahyah after shifting to a more central position. He was operating of a wing-back, and did well in both defence and attack.

K. Gurusamy (5): An energetic performance from the holding midfielder. Gurusamy’s work-rate was intense, but he was substituted just before the end of the first-half after a suspected injury.

P. Gunalan (5) – The experienced full-back did well to keep Adam Swandi quiet throughout the game. Gunalan stuck mainly to his left-back position and did not foray forward as much.

Romel Oswaldo (7): The Colombian playmaker stamped his authority in midfield with his physical presence. Oswalo used his body well to shield the ball and win free-kicks from promising positions.

Amri Yahyah (6.5): Amri’s pin-point free-kick found Rufino Segovia’s head for the Selangor equalizer. The Selangor captain was at his influential best against Singapore.

Khyril Muyhmeen (4): The veteran forward wasn’t as efficient as a back-up striker to Rufino Segovia. Khyril did not get much possession to make much of an impact throughout the night.

Rufino Segovia (8): The Spaniard striker rediscovered his goalscoring touch with a fantastic towering header to put Selangor level. Segovia’s strike had the Selangor faithful cheering at Shah Alam Stadium after a long time.

Substitutions

Daniel Ting (for K.Gurusamy 41’) (6.5): The English-born fitted in seamlessly into the anchorman role. Daniel was brilliant in his ball distribution from the deep to find either Amri Yahyah or Mahali Jasuli.

Faris Ramli (for Khyril Muhymeen 65’) (6): Was way more effective than Khyril Muhymeen after coming on. The Singaporean high-flyer injected some much needed pace into the game.

K. Reuben (for Razman Roslan 77’) (6): Reuben slotted into his favourite right-back position after coming on. The highlight of his cameo was a acrobatic clearance to find Faris Ramli in an attacking position.