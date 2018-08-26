SOS Cup SG Selection Player Ratings: Zaiful, Fukuda shines for Singapore

Find out how the Singapore Selection players did in their 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup penalty shootout loss to the Selangor Selection side on Saturday at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Marko Kraljevic’s charges fought valiantly and opened the scoring through Shuhei Hoshino but their Selangor counterparts came back strong to force a 1-1 draw in normal time. The game had to be decided by the dreaded penalty shootout as Selangor walked away with a 5-3 score to seal the crown.

Player Ratings: Player Ratings (1-10)

Zaiful Nizam (8) – The Balestier Khalsa custodian produced a commanding performance in between the sticks, collecting crosses with authority and repelling most shots that came his way. Kept his side in the game with saves from Romel Morales and Faris Ramli in the second half. Took over the captaincy after Yasir Hanapi’s withdrawal, but was unable to inspire them to victory in the shootout.

Fadli Kamis (6.5) – The Balestier right-back put up a competent showing against the likes of Amri Yahyah and Khyril Muhymeen – putting in a few solid tackles but did not produce much of a threat going forward.

Irfan Najeeb (6) – It was a night to forget for the young Tampines Rovers centre-back as his missed penalty in the shootout proved decisive. Many lessons learnt from a night where he and Kento Fukuda came under severe pressure from the Selangor attack.

Kento Fukuda (8.5) – The Warriors captain was the most outstanding Singapore player of the night, dominating most aerial exchanges and kept Selangor key man Rufino Segovia quiet for most of the game – barring the goal. Certainly showed why he is rated as one of the best defenders in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Hafiz Sujad (6.5) – In a re-match against old foe Amri Yahyah, Hafiz acquitted himself well and put in a hard shift. However the Tampines Rovers man was not effective enough, with his deliveries from left-back often not finding the desired target.

Adam Swandi (6.5) – Deployed on the right side of midfield, Adam provided a few good moments with his skill on the ball and desire to take on his marker. The dampener was that he could have exerted more influence on the game throughout the 90 minutes on the pitch.

Wataru Murofushi (6.5) – There were high hopes before the game that Murofushi can boss the game for the Singapore Selection in midfield. However the Albirex Niigata FC (S) captain faded off after a good first-half display and did not produce the blockbuster performance that he is used to producing week in week out for his club.

Huzaifah Aziz (7) – Still considered inexperienced at this level, Huzaifah’s stock is steadily rising and he did his AFF Suzuki Cup chances no harm with an industrious display alongside Murofushi in the middle of the park. Worked his socks off to harass Romel Morales and company all night, before rounding the night off with a superbly-dispatched penalty in the shootout.

Iqbal Hussain (5.5) – Selected on the left wing, Iqbal did have a couple of good moments – including a good ball over the top to set up Shuhei Hoshino for a promising chance in the second half. However the Hougang United man did not show enough on the night to trouble Selangor right back Nik Shahrul Azim.

Yasir Hanapi (6.5) – Chosen as captain for the night, Yasir put up his usual industrious performance as a no. 10 and ran miles for the Singapore Selection. Tried his best to carve out openings, but found the going tough at times against Razman Roslan.

Shuhei Hoshino (7) – Started the night in perfect fashion as he bullied Selangor’s big Australian centre-back Zac Anderson into conceding possession before netting the opening goal. The current SPL top scorer had to feed on scraps at times, but still went agonisingly close to scoring the winner in regulation time with a cheeky shot from range that almost caught out Selangor goalkeeper Shahril Sa’ari. Also netted the opening penalty in the shootout that proved to be in vain.

Substitutes

Emmeric Ong (6) – Came on to replace Fadli on 67 minutes and put in a few good challenges – including one that prevented Amri from going clean through on goal.

Ho Wai Loon (6) – Replaced Hafiz on 75 minutes and provided a few good runs down the left.

Hami Syahin (N.A.) – Came on for Yasir with 12 minutes left and did not see much of the ball.

Hazzuwan Halim (N.A.) – Replaced Iqbal on 85 minutes and scored a coolly-taken penalty in the shootout.

Ryutaro Megumi (N.A.) – Came on for Murofushi with three minutes left and did not have enough time to make an impact.