Malaysia Player Ratings: Late Dominic error against Japan proves costly

One defensive lapse from Dominic Tan proved costly enough for the Malaysia Under-23 side, who fell to an 88th-minute winner from Japan in the Asian Games last-16.

Overall, Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s boys put on a gritty performance but just couldn’t find that bit of extra quality to overcome the young and talented Japanese.

Here is how the Malaysians fared in the 1-0 loss.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Haziq Nadzli (5): Pulled off one crucial save, low to his right to deny Reo Hatate in the first half. Haziq was confident in goal and tried to initiate Malaysia’s attacking chances from the back. Couldn’t do anything about the penalty.

Irfan Zakaria (5): His last-ditch tackles were impressive, but Irfan’s decision making was suspicious at times. Overall, Irfan was decent in his efforts to keep the Japanese at bay.

Dominic Tan (5): Dominic was at fault for Japan’s winner, but apart from that he did well to command the defence. The young defender bailed Malaysia out on a few occasions with his last-ditch tackles. Will learn from his only error of the evening.

Adam Nor Azlin (5): Showed good composure on the ball, and did well to clear the corners that came his way.

Syazwan Andik (4.5): Wasn’t as effective as he was in the South Korea win. Syazwan did enough to help Irfan Zakaria in defence, but couldn’t do much to aid Akhyar Rashid and Safawi Rasid.

Rizal Ghazali (5): The Kedah right-back gave a powerful performance. Rizal was physical in his approach, but the Malaysians needed someone to impose themselves on the Japanese and he was that man.

Baddrol Bakhtiar (5): Forced Chek Kassim Mia into a full stretch save in the first half. Baddrol’s shielding of his back three was good, but he couldn’t orchestrate many chances for the forwards.

Syahmi Safari (4.5): The Selangor midfielder couldn’t do much to influence things up front, even though he couldn’t be faulted for his work ethic.

Syafiq Ahmad (4.5): Dropped deep to help his defenders. Syafiq did not contribute much in his hold-up play, but he did come close with a header in the second half.

Akhyar Rashid (4): Was heavily marked by the Japanese defenders, and couldn’t embark on his direct runs often. Akhyar also held possession too long.

Safawi Rasid (6): Malaysia’s biggest threat showed glimpses of his talent after shifting to the left wing in the second half. Came closest to scoring for Malaysia after hitting the bar and the post.