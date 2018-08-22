Scaloni coy on Messi’s international future

Interim Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that he has left Lionel Messi out of his squad for upcoming friendlies based on a conversation the pair had.

However, Scaloni refused to be drawn into discussing the Barcelona star’s future with his national team amid media speculation that he could be set to retire for a second time.

Messi previously announced he was quitting international football following Argentina’s 2016 Copa America defeat to Chile, but took a u-turn within roughly a month.

After a disappointing World Cup, his decision to miss the September friendlies has reignited talk that his international career might be over.

“I’ve spoken with Messi and from that conversation I picked my squad,” said Scaloni, who has been left in charge for the moment following the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli after the Albiceleste’s last-16 World Cup exit.

“We didn’t speak about what could happen in the future. We know what Messi represents for us and we’ll see for the future.”

Argentina are set to face Guatemala and Colombia over the September FIFA break.