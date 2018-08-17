Coach Ernest Nierras: Stallion need to maintain momentum

Stallion Laguna have been racking up quite a good run of results lately with four wins and one draw for a five-game undefeated streak heading into the business end of the Philippines Football League.

The favourable conclusions to their latest matches now put them in a good position to finish strong in the standings with the possibility of overtaking current third-placed Davao Aguilas.

But winning the remaining games will be all be easier said than done as Coach Ernest Nierras himself attested via an online chat with FOX Sports Philippines as they next face the top three teams in their final three games, namely Kaya Iloilo, neck-and-neck standing rivals Davao Aguilas, and back-to-back champions Ceres-Negros.

“We need to maintain our momentum. The last three matches of the league season will be our toughest. But I am confident that our team is close, very close to how I want them to play. The boys are starting to believe in our system of play,” shared the Stallion mentor.

Indeed the tasks at hand seem to be formidable ones to surmount given the last four defeats the Binan-based outfit had had were against these three teams before they started racking up wins after wins.

Hard work always pays off! We need to keep the momentum going! — StallionFCPhil (@StallionFCPhil) August 15, 2018

But with the aforementioned current wave of positive results, Coach Ernest and his squad aim to use this run to end the season in the best way possible and use it heading to the Copa Paulino Alcantara campaign which begins next month in September.

“We struggled with consistency the whole season, but now we’ve found our groove,” added Coach Ernest.

The groove was obviously evident, with the introduction of new key additions such as Paulo Bugas and Gino Clarino giving solid minutes, while easing into their new environment, to support consistent stalwarts such as Fitch Arboleda, Jesus Melliza and Carlo Polli to name a few. Add to that the added facet of game that Abou Sy has been demonstrating lately as a playmaker in front of goal and it looks like Stallion Laguna will be holding firm to their chances of getting precious points in the business end of the league campaign.

Who is the new midfield addition Sung?

During the match against JPV, a new face was in the starting lineup of Stallion Laguna who registered in the PFL records as Na Yusung.

Despite the tall order of being thrust as a starter, the lad eventually ended with a solid performance in the middle of the park as his team salvoed off to a three-nil scoreline in the first half.

Coach Ernest was able to confirm that the new player is still indeed a first time professional which made the debut all the more noteworthy.

“He came straight from Korean High school. This is his first professional contract.”

The mentor also added that the move in snapping up the young talent has been in Stallion Laguna’s DNA as Stallion’s Korean contingent in the past, particularly in the United Football League days, were all acquired straight from high school.

The young Korean definitely made a good impression in his first game despite being literally a newcomer for the Laguna squad, and if he could maintain the level of performance he was able to demonstrate, then it could turn out to be another astute signing for Stallion’s coach and the rest of the club.

Photo credit: Arturo Rafael Enriquez / Stallion Laguna FC

