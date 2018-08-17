Griezmann: Super Cup success shows I was right to stay

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has claimed that their 4-2 UEFA Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid has vindicated his decision to stay at the club.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the off-season, but opted to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano – the home of the club for which he has played his football since moving from Real Sociedad in 2014.

“I stayed because there was a good project,” Griezmann said to Movistar.

“I have confidence in this club, in Cholo [Simeone]… Today I saw that I was not wrong.”

Despite their victory, Griezmann has admitted that Atleti are not yet at their best, just like their local rivals Los Blancos.

“I was a running in water a bit because it was my second game,” he said.

“In the end the important thing was to get ahead on the scoreboard, we made a very complete final.

“We know that physically the two teams have not reached 100 per cent, the key was the desire to win.

“It was time for us to win the UEFA Super Cup again, it was very important to start the season like this.”