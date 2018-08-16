Pellegrini rules out Yaya reunion

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out possibilities of reuniting with club-less Yaya Toure at the Hammers..

The two worked together at Manchester City during the Chilean’s three-year spell in charge of the defending English Premier League champions.

Pellegrini has been busy in the market since his appointment as the Hammers’ new manager, bringing in nine new signings.

And brilliant bumping into these legends today!!! Amazing players 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7ZNM9ITGUo — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) June 25, 2018

The 35-year-old Ivorian has been in the hunt for a new club since leaving the Citizens at the end of the 2017/18 season.

West Ham will be looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in their opener when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

Pellegrini told journalists: “Yaya is a very good player. In his position at the moment we have very good players.

“He will always be a good player in any team but right now our squad is ready.”