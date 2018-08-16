Atleti beat Real to lift Super Cup

Atletico Madrid claimed the UEFA Super Cup after beating Real Madrid 4-2 in Wednesday’s final at the A. Le Coq Arena in Estonia.

Real Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid 4

Costa scores first

Benzema levels matters

Ramos gives Madrid lead before Costa levels

Saul and Koke win it in extra time

Match summary

It was a thrilling affair as Atletico took the advantage before Real responded with two goals of their own.

Los Colchoneros leveled matters before winning it in extra time for Diego Simeone’s charges.

Match report

Atletico Madrid took an early lead in the first minute as Diego Costa connected with Diego Godin’s pass into the right-hand side channel. The Spain striker powered beyond Raphael Varane before lashing a strike beyond Keylor Navas.

Real, who were without record goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus, came close to the equaliser inside the opening 20 minutes.

Marcelo showed good skill to beat Juanfran before his cross nearly reached Karim Benzema, but it was cleared to safety by Atletico’s defence.

Just before the half-an-hour mark, Real leveled matters as Gareth Bale showed a turn of speed down the right before his superb cross cut out goalkeeper Jan Oblak, before Benzema finished with precision.

After the break, Los Blancos dominated the majority of the play and hit the front in the 63rd minute after Juanfran gave away a needless penalty from Bale’s cross from the right. Captain Sergio Ramos was composed as he slotted home.

Diego Simeone’s men battled back as after a mistake from Marcelo, Juanfran found Angel Correa who fizzed in a low cross where the alert Costa blasted home in the 79th minute.

The clash went to extra time where Costa took advantage of sloppy play from Varane to feed in Thomas Partey on the left, and the Ghana international found Saul Niguez who finished with precision.

More superb work from Costa led to a fourth from Koke who finished after an assist by Vitolo.