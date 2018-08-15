How Malaysia fared against Kryzgystan

The Malaysian Under-23 squad opened their Asian Games Group E in convincing fashion after a 3-1 victory over Kryzgystan, thanks to goals from Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid and Syafiq Ahmad.

Here is how Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men fared on their way to an important three points, ahead of the showdown against South Korea on Friday.

2018 Asian Games Men's Football | Wednesday, 15th August 2018 Full Time KYRGYZ REPUBLIC 1-3 MALAYSIA

Ernist Batyrkanov 55'; Safawi Rasid 38'-P Akhyar Rashid 61' Syafiq Ahmad 78'#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ZXyDeJYOQD — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 15, 2018

Player Ratings (1-10)

Haziq Nadzli (6): Looked jittery in the first half, but did enough to punch several free-kicks that came his way. Was vocal enough so his defence could hear him.

Dominic Tan (6): Played a high line to trap Kyrgyzstan from going on the offence, and made several last ditch efforts. Has made a decent start.

Adam Nor Azlin (5.5): Made several important interceptions, but his ball distributions was not up to usual standards.

Irfan Zakaria (5): Failed to keep a lid on his marker which resulted in Kyrgzystan’s equaliser. Needs to exert more dominance in coming games.

Rizal Ghazali (6.5): Overlapping runs on the right wing unsettled the opponents. Deliveries were decent, but they did not find a finisher.

Syazwan Andik (5.5): Conceded a few petty fouls near Malaysia’s penalty box in the first half, but did well to provide support for Akhyar Rashid on the left.

Baddrol Bakhtiar (7): Brought his experience to this game. Sprayed some nice passes to initiate Malaysia’s attacking moves, and retreated to defend when he needed to.

Nik Akif Syahiran (5.5): His intelligent runs and creativity to bring his teammates into play wasn’t evident in this game. The hope is he comes to life against South Korea.

Akhyar Rashid (7.5): His jinking run into the penalty box resulted in Malaysia’s first goal, before regaining the lead through a beautifully taken second goal. Was always a threat with his energy and pace.

Syafiq Ahmad (6.5): Couldn’t do much to exert his aerial threat in the first half, but finished off a fantastic Malaysia counter-attack with a deft header late in the second half.

Safawi Rasid (8.5): Expertly dispatched the first-half penalty to put Malaysia in the lead, and was the architect in both the other goals. Safawi’s energy and physical strength proved the difference for Ong’s men to notch their first win.

Photo: Twitter (@FAM_Malaysia)