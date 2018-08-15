Ramos hits back in Klopp spat

Sergio Ramos has returned fire in his ongoing war of words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surrounding last season’s Champions League final, suggesting the German “mind his own business”.

Klopp recently criticised Ramos for the now infamous first-half tackle on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah that saw the Egyptian substituted with a shoulder injury, calling his performance “brutal”.

The 32-year-old was also involved in a collision with Reds keeper Loris Karius during the match, leaving the keeper with a concussion. Karius later made crucial errors that handed Madrid two goals as the Spanish club went on to a 3-1 triumph.

Replying to Klopp, Ramos said: “I have no intention of hurting a player deliberately.”

“I’m not going to highlight this again. I’ve given my view before of what happened, it was not intentional. [Salah] pulled my arm first.

“It’s not the first final [Klopp] has lost, he should mind his own business. Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, I’m not sure he can say the same.”

Klopp has lost six of his seven finals as a manager – including May’s Champions League final and the Europa League final against Sevilla in 2016. His only win coming in his first final, the 2012 German Cup with Borussia Dortmund.

Talking before the UEFA Super Cup match against Atletico Madrid in Tallinn on Wednesday, Ramos said that he still thought Klopp was a good manager.

“When we voted for the best managers, I voted for him, so he can calm down,” Ramos said.