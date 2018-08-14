The big kick off: Five BIG questions for European football

The Premier League and Ligue 1 got underway last weekend, while the next two weeks will also see the top flights in Italy, Spain and Germany play their first matches.

With Europe’s footballing season back for our viewing pleasure, FOX Sports Asia asks five big questions about Europe’s five big leagues for the 2018/19 season.

1. Can anyone stop a Manchester City title defence?

Manchester City got their campaign underway at Arsenal and true to predictions they looked as awesome as they did last season, Petr Cech pulling off numerous saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

With nothing changing at the Etihad, it will be up to other teams to outperform them.

Of last year’s top five, Liverpool look the best placed now that they seem to have finally solved their goalkeeping conundrum. They demonstrated their strength at the weekend with a demolition of West Ham, but how they perform against the lesser sides will once again be key to whether they can keep up a title challenge for an entire season.

Manchester United and Tottenham, having failed to significantly improve their squads, look destined to be left in City’s wake once again while Chelsea and Arsenal seem to be works in progress.

In short, it looks like being a two-horse race.

2. Can Neymar inspire PSG to European glory?

Neymar enjoyed a prolific first season in Paris, netting 28 goals in 30 appearances as PSG swept the domestic honours, but crucially had to do without him as they went out of the Champions League in the round of 16 to Juventus after he suffered a foot injury.

The Parisians and their backers from Qatar have made no secret of their desire to claim Europe’s biggest prize and the arrival of Neymar for a world record fee was no doubt part of a strategy to win it. With the Brazilian star now recovered, and Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani for company, PSG definitely have an attack capable of delivering, but questions remain about the rest of the team and whether it is up to the same standard.

New coach Thomas Tuchel has failed to add to his ranks in those areas, so it will be a real test of his coaching ability to deliver the ultimate prize.

One, that given the strengths of PSG’s continental competitors, still looks out of reach for the time being.

3. Can Real be a force without Ronaldo?

Ronaldo has gone and everyone is wondering whether Real Madrid can be the same force in Europe without their Portuguese talisman.

On the face of it, Madrid certainly have enough talent to cope with their huge loss. Gareth Bale has been touted as the man to fill Ronaldo’s boots, and while Bale may not have the on-pitch personality to match CR7, he most certainly has the skills, as he showed in the Champions League final. Staying fit will be the key for the Welsh wizard.

Another doubt lingering over the Bernabeu is whether new coach Julen Lopetegui will be able to inspire the players in the same way that Zinedine Zidane did. Emulating someone of Zidane’s stature is a particularly big ask, and one that makes a fourth consecutive European title look all the more difficult. A sustained La Liga challenge may be a more realistic expectation in a season of transition.

4. Can Juventus achieve European domination?

Juve fans will be hoping that the arrival of Ronaldo will spur the Old Lady on to even more greatness. Besides selling more shirts, the Portuguese star was also tempted to Turin in the hope of inspiring the serial Serie A title winners (last year was the seventh in a row) to European glory having come so close in two of the last four years.

Domestically, Juve looked nailed on for title number eight given Ronaldo’s arrival and the return of former defensive rock Leonardo Bonucci following his Milan adventure. That combined with Chelsea’s cherry picking of talent from last season’s main rivals Napoli should take care of the Scudetto, but can Ron deliver on the continent?

With Massimiliano Allegri at the helm, the answer would have to be a resounding “Yes”!

5. Will Bayern rack up a seventh consecutive Bundesliga?

The Bundesliga season is the last to get underway a week on Friday as defending champions take on TSG Hoffenheim. This match will be a good indicator of how the season will play out.

Bayern have already given notice that things will not be too different under new coach Niko Kovac with their 5-0 thrashing of VfB Stuttgart in the German Supercup on Sunday. As one of the best of the rest from last season, it will be up to Julian Nagelsmann’s side to demonstrate that they will not make things easy this season for Bayern.

The likes of Hoffenheim and Schalke will need to be far more consistent over the course of a season to challenge the Bavarian’s supremacy while traditional rivals Dortmund are an unknown quantity after the upheaval of last season.

For now, a closer title race in Germany looks like a pipe dream.