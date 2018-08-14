UEFA Supercup Preview: Madrid rivalry goes continental once again

As UEFA kicks-off its new season on Thursday with the UEFA Supercup, once again, a city rivalry between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid spills onto the continental stage, reminding football fans that Madrid is currently the capital of European club football.

But what’s interesting in this season-opener one-off cup match between the Europa League and Champions League winners is this 2018 edition could come out as the most closely contested match between the two sides that could even favour Atleti’s Los Colchoneros over Real’s Los Blancos.

We look at the key points to consider heading into the match:

Biggest challenge for Post-Zidane and Post-Ronaldo Real

Despite the merengues having played already a handful of preseason matches from the International Champions Cup culminating in the recent Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu triumph against AC Milan last August 12, Thursday’s UEFA Supercup fixture is going to be the first competitive outing for manager Julen Lopetegui and a Real Madrid that is beginning to move on in life without Cristiano Ronaldo.

As always, the 13-time Champions League winners are still going to be handed immense expectations though to win over their city rivals despite having probably one of their most silent transfer windows in recent history compared to their past acquisitions that rocked the world in terms of the economics of club football transfers.

📝 This is our 29-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup! #RMSuperCup pic.twitter.com/0LhOTXxdYs — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 13, 2018

With Ronaldo (who scored a whopping 311 goals in 292 appearances in all competitions for the club) now gone, a big void in the goalscoring department now needs to be attended to. Despite the quiet number of transactions heading into the new season, Real still have an immense talent in their ranks up-front that seemed to have been cast in the shadow of the sensational Portuguese goal-machine. Now, with Cristiano’s departure, is the time for them to step up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale expected to light up the rivals’ net as they help their club try to achieve and hoist their fifth UEFA Supercup trophy in history.

Meanwhile, new manager Julen Lopetegui has very big shoes to fill as his predecessor, Zinedine Zidane achieved what was previously impossible in the Champions League era by attaining not just a back-to-back win, but a continental three-peat. The French legend’s departure days after winning his third straight Champions League came in as a shock for many, but it felt like a fitting farewell by the legend to the club in hindsight, as he called it quits right at the pinnacle of his achievement. With the way Zidane resigned in-style, the task at hand for the former national team coach, Lopetegui, is for sure immense in pressure and massive with regards to expectations as the Supercup will serve as his first litmus test.

Despite the crucial departures of Zidane and Ronaldo, Lopetegui inherited a virtually unchanged squad with key additions Vinicius Junior at the forward line, right-back Alvaro Odriozola and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on the defence, hence the team’s midfield machine remains intact which will play a very crucial part in the match as the likes of Isco and Luka Modric will try to make wonders in the middle of the park to supply the attacking opportunities for the strikers to pounce on.

Opportunity for reinforced Atleti

Atletico Madrid meanwhile did well in the transfer market as they swooped for highly rated versatile midfielder Thomas Lemar and adding astute acquisitions such as defensive midfielder Rodri from Villarreal, striker Nikola Kalinic from Milan and defender Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven, to name a few.

🎥🏧 Relive the presentation of Nikola Kalinic as new Atlético player in the Wanda @Metropolitano 🔴⚪🔴

Welcome to the Atlético family!😃#WelcomeKalinic #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/Q30DM2xORp — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 13, 2018

All of Atleti’s signings eventually served their purpose in strengthening their squad as star forward Antoine Griezmann opted to extend his contract with the club and stay in the Wanda Metropolitano. And with the squad mainly intact with regards to holding on to their other key players despite rumours such as Diego Godin, with the likes of Diego Costa, Juanfran, Koke, Saul and Filipe Luis, manager Diego Simeone still has an array of arsenal ahead of their clash as they try to unseat once again their more illustrious cross-city rivals in a UEFA trophy match.

Given the make-or-break nature of the Supercup, Atleti will try (and maybe able) to pull off all the stops to unsettle Real Madrid in LeCoq Arena in Estonia, in which mentor Simeone has the capabilities to coax the best out of his players, add to that the managerial stability that Atletico is enjoying compared to the transitioning Real Madrid under Lopetegui’s system, Los Colchoneros have the necessary ingredients to come up with a favourable result against their formidable cross-town opponents.

A showcase of Madrid’s club football to the rest of Europe

Once again, Madrid’s biggest clubs go head to head in a continental level of competition. Twice the two met in the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2014 and 2016 and in both occasions, the men in white came out victorious.

Now in a much different circumstance, as the UEFA Supercup serves as the season opener, the two derby rivals will go face-to-face once again with Atletico aiming to break Real’s superiority in the continental stage even just for once.

For the first time, the UEFA #SuperCup features two teams from the same city. Watch El Derbi Madrileño on #brlive and TNT Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UKTVqca1bv — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 13, 2018

In a much bigger scheme in the world of sports, the upcoming clash shows how Madrid has become the home of Europe’s biggest trophies in club football as a result of the two clubs’ successful campaigns the past season.

At the moment, Spain’s capital – Madrid is, no doubt, the epicentre of club football in Europe. But, as the season begins, clubs of other cities and nations also commence in their quests to unseat these two powerhouses off their perch.

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.