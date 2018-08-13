Brazil’s Ronaldo in hospital with pneumonia

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo was admitted to hospital in Ibiza with pneumonia, but has revealed that he will soon be discharged.

Local reports broke on Sunday that Ronaldo had been in intensive care at Can Misses Hospital.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter, however, to reveal that he was not in serious danger.

“I had a strong flu picture in Ibiza and I had to be boarded on Friday but it’s all in order,” tweeted Ronaldo, who was on holiday at the Spanish island, where he owns a home.

Amigos, tuve un cuadro de fuerte gripe en Ibiza y tuve que ser internado el viernes pero ya está todo en orden. Mañana recibo el alta y vuelvo a casa. ¡Gracias a todos/as por vuestro cariño y vuestros mensajes! — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) August 12, 2018

The former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan man also thanked fans for their well wishes.

Ronaldo scored 62 times for Brazil, including bagging both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

He also won two La Liga titles with Real and the Uefa Cup with Inter, and won the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002.