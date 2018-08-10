Home United show sportsmanship with Patrick Reichelt hospital visit

Newly-crowned AFC Cup Southeast Asian champions Home United showed their class with a trip to the hospital to visit Patrick Reichelt on Thursday.



This came after their AFC Cup Zonal Final second leg battle at Jalan Bersar Stadium on Wednesday evening where they came away 2-0 victors.

The Azkals striker was knocked out cold just before half-time when he went in for a high ball with Home goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah.

Medics and doctors rushed onto the pitch and Reichelt was subsequently stretchered off with a head injury and taken to a hospital for further scans.

Ceres Negros FC's Patrick Reichelt on the Road to RecoveryHUFC GM Badri Ghent, Head Coach Aidil Sharin and custodian… Posted by Home United Football Club on Thursday, 9 August 2018

The Protectors sealed a 3-1 aggregate win and while celebrations went late into the night for the Singapore outfit, they did not forget to show empathy for their opponents.

Head coach Aidil Sharin, club general manager Badri Ghent and Rudy himself made a surprise visit to the hospital on Thursday to check in on Reichelt.

The club took to social media to inform their followers that Reichelt was in a stable condition and will undergo further scans to ensure he is back to full health before heading back to the Philippines.

Home will now prepare for the Inter-zonal Final against North Korea’s April 25 and instead of an away trip to Pyongyang, the away leg will take place in Jordan.