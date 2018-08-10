Big Boys in the market: Rating the top European teams’ transfer activities

After the World Cup finished, the lack of proper football made us suffer a lot. We sat idly, changing channels on the ‘telly’ and watching highlights of previous games. But to the pleasure of all of us, club football is returning.

Tomorrow, the most competitive league in the world, The Premier League will be resuming. Within a week, the other top European leagues will be coming back as well. We may have been idle, but same can’t be said about the clubs. Everyone is going into the market to sign players that will make their squads better. Today, we take a look at the top European heavyweights’ transfer activities.

1. Real Madrid

Ins: Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Odriozola, Andriy Lunin, Raul De Tomas (End of Loan), Federico Valverde (End of Loan)

Outs: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mateo Kovacic (Loan), Achraf Hakimi (Loan)

The footballing world went into meltdown when Real Madrid announced the agreement of selling Ronaldo to Juventus. Despite serious speaculations, no one really thought the iconic Portuguese would be leaving. But the unthinkable has indeed happened. Before him, Real’s manager Zinedine Zidane also left Real Madrid after three years in charge. Big name departures kept on adding up as Mateo Kovacic and Achraf Hakimi left for Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund respectively on loan.

Shook by the departures, Real’s president Florentino Perez has reacted somewhat by bringing in former Spain national team coach Julen Lopetegui just before the World Cup, something which cost the manager’s job at the World Cup. Perez has also brought in much sought after Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin and Belgian number one Thibaut Courtois. In came young right back Alvaro Odriozola. It has been a weird transfer window for Real who haven’t gone onto break the bank for superstars despite countless rumours. They did perform well under Lopetegui in the International Champions Cup as they beat Roma and Juventus. But it’ll be interesting to see how Real does in the first season post-Ronaldo era.

Rating: 2.5/5 (No attacking players signed. Lopetegui hasn’t signed a forward who can replicate Ronaldo’s goals. Real may not realize it now, but they soon might have their hands full in terms of goal scoring problems].

2. Barcelona

Ins: Arturo Vidal, Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Arthur

Outs: Gerard Deulofeu, Aleix Vidal, Andres Iniesta, Paulinho, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes (loan)

Like their eternal rivals Real, Barcelona have also had to deal with the departure of the Legendary Iniesta who’s joined Vissel Kobe in Japan. Another one of Barca’s midfielder Paulinho also went back to China with Guangzhou Evergrande. Rarely used right back Aleix Vidal was also sold to the club he came from, Sevilla. And lastly, left back Lucas Digne joined Everton.

But, Josep maria Bartomeu hasn’t rested on his laurels. He’s signed quite a few big name players, starting with Brazilian winger Malcom. Snatching the winger away from right under Roma’s noses, Barcelona showed intent. They showed that they wouldn’t be getting complacent by the performance of Messi-Suarez. After Malcom, in came another Brazilian Arthur who was signed from Gremio in the winter transfer window. As Sevilla bought back Vidal, Barca again recruited one of the Andalusian’s players. Centre back Clement Lenglet has been signed, throwing Colombian defender Yerry Mina’s life at Barcelona to an end as he transfers to Everton. With some seriously talented players in their ranks, Barcelona finally can dream about going all the way in the Champions League.

Rating: 4/5 (Execellent squad depth, The fringe players are amazing as well. Perfect balance of attacking and defensive minded players in their ranks. A very worthy candidate for this season’s Champions League].

3) Atletico Madrid

Ins: Thomas Lemar, Gelson Martins, Antonio Adan, Santiago Arias, Rodri, Nikola Kalinic

Outs: Jota (Loan), Jonny (Loan), Sime Vrsjalko (Loan), Gabi, Fernando Torres, Luciano Vietto (Loan)

Probably the most exciting team to watch this season will be Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone has indeed had his best summer in terms of signing players. In came World Champion Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco. Atletico took full advantage of Sporting CP’s internal problems as they got Gelson Martins on a free transfer. For the aging Juanfran’s understudy, ‘Los Rojiblancos’ have brought in Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven. To fill the void left by Gabi in midfield, Atletico have signed Villareal’s defensive midfielder Rodri.

Atletico hasn’t been hurt that much by its departing players. Sime Vrsjalko went to Inter Milan on Loan. Torres and Gabi left for Japan and Qatar respectively. They have loaned out duo Jota and Jonny to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The best part of Atletico’s transfer activities is that there new recruits have taken the strength of the side to a whole new level whereas the outgoing players’ impact hasn’t affected the team. Playing in the Champions League this season, Atletico and Simeone can dream big this term with world beaters like Lemar and Griezmann in their ranks.

Rating: 4.5/5 (Perfect demonstration of effective recruiting. They’ve covered up each and every void left by the departing players with some serious upgrades (Gabi going out, Lemar coming in). If all goes well, Atletico will be a seriously hard nut to crack for Barca, Real and indeed the rest of Europe as well).

4) Bayern Munich

Ins: Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Renato Sanches (Return from Loan)

Outs: Arturo Vidal, Douglas Costa, Felix Gotze

In a relatively quiet transfer window, Bayern Munich have focused on retaining the squad rather than signing. With Croatian manager Niko Kovac in charge, Bayern have successfully managed to retain most of their squad. But there were indeed some notable departures. None more so than their favourite box to box midfielder Arturo Vidal, who’s joined FC Barcelona for just 30 million euros in one of the biggest bargains of the summer. Douglas Costa, playing on loan at Juventus last season, had his buying clause activated by the Old lady of Turin.

The biggest name to arrive in Bayern Munich this season has to be German midfielder Leon Goretzka. In a free transfer from FC Schalke 04, Gortezka surely is one to watch for the future. In one of the biggest surprising transfers of the summer, Ruminegge and Co. have signed Vancouver forward Alphonso Davies. A starlet in the making, Bayern believe the 17-year old Canadian can make a name for himself and come good on the trust showed to him by the Bayern hierarchy. On loan from Swansea, Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has returned. Another player to return on loan from is German winger Serge Gnabry.

Rating: 3/5 (Very quiet in the market. Throughout the summer, their target seemed to keep hold onto players like Alaba, Lewandowski. Which they;ve managed. The squad is still great and good enough to win the German titles. But in the UEFA Champions League however, their performances are still up for debate).

5) Juventus

Ins: Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Douglas Costa, Mattia Perin, Andrea Favilli, Emre Can

Outs: Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara, Tomas Rincon, Gianluigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Kwadwo Asamoah, Benedikt Howedes

Has to be the biggest winners of the transfer market. Undoubtedly the biggest signing of the last decades, they’ve signed a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. And it doesn’t just end there. Allegri’s team have signed Portuguese right back Joao Cancelo from Valencia. In another big shock, centre back Bonucci has returned from AC Milan after just one season. The permanent signing of Douglas Costa just adds more firepower to the side. To strengthen in the middle of the park, the Italian Champions have signed Emre Can from Liverpool.

Juventus have been such big winners in the market that their outgoing players doesn’t make much case of affecting the team. Buffon went to PSG after a Legendary career guarding the goal of the Old Lady. Gonzalo Higuain joined AC Milan. Defender Mattia Caldara followed him to the Italian capital as well. Swiss right back Stephan Lichtsteiner joined Arsenal on a free transfer. And finally, defender Benedikt Howedes returned to Schalke 04.

Rating: 4.5/5 (Undoubtedly the winners of the transfer season. Their starting XI is fearsome on a whole different level. Their bench isn’t half bad either. With a squad full of experienced veterans like Ronaldo, Chiellini; complemented by the youth of Cancelo and Dybala shows Juve are extremely focused about making a statement across Europe. In Italy, it’s hard to see someone getting the better of them. And in the Champions League, very few wouldn’t name them as an outright favourite to lift the crown come June).