Ibrahimovic spends a day in the LA Galaxy office

The LA Galaxy recently put their star Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to work in their office.

Ibrahimovic manned the phones and was instructed to call up a few lucky fans to thank them for renewing their season tickets.

The Galaxy shared one of his calls on social media.

“This is Zlatan Ibrahimovic. How are you, boss? I heard you renew your season tickets,” he said.

“Are you happy? I called to congratulate you and to tell you you will not be disappointed, my friend. I will give you a lot of joy, happiness and goals. Is there something else you want? The MLS cup. That I will bring to you also. No problem.”

