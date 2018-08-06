FA Community Shield talking points

To mark the beginning of the English Premier League, Chelsea and Manchester City battled for the FA Community Shield.

While most might dismiss this as a glorified exhibition match, this gives both teams the opportunity to win silverware very early in the season that can certainly help motivate the entire squad moving forward.

The two teams fielded in relatively competitive line-ups, with Pep Guardiola playing stars like John Stones, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero and new boy Riyad Mahrez who completed the move from Leicester City this summer.

As for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, he fielded in players like David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas and Pedro in hopes of getting the victory.

After 90 minutes, it was Manchester City who were victorious and this may be a precedent of how their season might be and their continued dominance in English football.

Here area few of the talking points that resulted from that encounter at Wembley Stadium.

JORGINHO’S POSITION EXPOSED SOME WEAKNESSES

In his first competitive match for Chelsea, Jorginho was placed as a deep-lying playmaker ahead of Fabregas and Ross Barkley.

He was effective when moving forward, especially when partnering with the aforementioned pair, but since he is the farthest back, he needs to play defence most of the times.

As a result, he was caught off-guard at times and this may mean that Chelsea need a defensive midfielder to play alongside him.

The Brazilian had a few highlights but he undoubtedly is at his best when attacking and Sarri needs to address this before the Premier League begins.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANCE OF HAZARD

Against City, Chelsea desperately needed a creative force moving forward. Youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi showed some signs of his potential in the match but still lacks the decisiveness that should help in the final third. He is undoubtedly going to be a great player one day but with the Blues’ “win now” mentality it might take too long.

Furthermore, Pedro never looked like he was ready to test the City defences and failed to make an impact in the game.

Alongside Morata, they failed to link up and now Chelsea need to make sure that Hazard remains with them for the season for what he brings to the table.

After coming off a stellar World Cup, many are targeting Chelsea’s main man but Sarri and company should do all they can to ensure that Hazard remains to start the season.

SERGIO AGUERO STILL HAS IT

After a disappointing World Cup performance, many were left to wonde whether Aguero still had it in him.

He needed only one match with City to silence the doubters as he looked to put the disappointing international competition behind him to produce an excellent performance.

Aguero linked well with Mahrez as City’s main focus on attack and they appear to have a great partnership for the coming Premier League season.

His goal was vintage Aguero as well, with excellent positional awareness to keep Chelsea’s keeper out of touch, the Argentine striker netted his 200th goal for the club as he continues to add to his legend at the Etihad Stadium.

Seeing what he can still bring to the table, Guardiola seems confident that his strikeforce will be a force this season.

CITY ARE STILL THE CLEAR FAVOURITES

While all the other teams have signed new players and may seem to progress, it is still City who are the kings of English football until they are dethroned.

With the Community Shield performance as their basis, it seems that rivals still have some ways to go.

Guardiola did not have the best line-up available, but the depth of the squad was on full display as everyone contributed and the team played cohesively.

Even Mahrez looked comfortable with his new team, threatening defences and seemingly thriving in the team’s new method of playing.

It should be very interesting who can challenge City this year.