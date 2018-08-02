Fans go wild as Neymar jets into China

Brazilian superstar Neymar has linked up with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates in China after the World Cup break.

The 26-year-old touched down in the world’s most populous country on Wednesday, where he was greeted by scores of delirious fans.

PSG are in China for their Super Cup clash with Monaco, as the French Federation take their season curtain-raiser on the road.

After saying hi to the fans, Neymar met up with PSG captain Thiago Silva and got a big hug from Angel di Maria.

Hr also got the opportunity to meet new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel for the first time. The two men exchanged a hug and a quiet word.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also had a big smile for his new team-mate following his move from Juventus.

Neymar will be eager for a fresh start after a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw him strongly criticised for his constant play-acting.

Tuchel has already backed his star forward to bounce back from his disappointment in Russia, telling ESPN: “Everybody here wants to help Neymar to feel good as soon as possible, to set his next goals and help him leave what happened at the World Cup in the past.

“Neymar is a great player and he knows how to handle wins and losses. In sport, you are presented with challenges, and he will quickly bounce back. Neymar is a champion.”

PSG face Monaco at the Shenzen Universiade Sports Centre on Saturday.