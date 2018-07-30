Barca give Digne go-ahead to discuss exit

Barcelona have announced that Lucas Digne has left their training camp in California to negotiate a move away from the club amid reports he is set to join Everton.

The France international has emerged as a potential target for new Toffees head coach Marco Silva during the current transfer window, with Leighton Baines his only recognised left-back.

Digne signed for Barca in 2016 after failing to establish himself at Paris Saint-Germain, but he’s endured a frustrating two seasons in Catalonia after playing second fiddle to Jordi Alba.

The 25-year-old left-back managed just 12 La Liga appearances last term – eight of which were starts – as the Blaugrana reclaimed the title from arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Digne had travelled with Ernesto Valverde’s squad for their pre-season tour to the United States, but was an unused substitute against Tottenham in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

The Catalan giants confirmed on Twitter: “@LucasDigne travels today to Barcelona with the club’s permission to finalise his departure from the club.”