PSG seal thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid to round off 2018 ICC in Singapore

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bounced back from their 5-1 loss to Arsenal with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the last game of the 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) in Singapore on Monday.

Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby gave PSG a 2-0 lead before Victor Mollejo and an own-goal from Antoine Bernede brought the game back on even standing. It was left to 18-year-old Moldovan forward Virgiliu Postolachi to score the winner right at the death to cap a thrilling encounter at the National Stadium at Kallang.

It was a pulsating affair from the get go with both sides seemingly intent on entertaining the crowd with some attacking football.

Angel Di Maria had the first opportunity of the game with just four minutes gone when he sent a rasping free-kick that Antonio Adan did well to push away.

Atletico should have taken the lead four minutes later when Kevin Gameiro made a surging run down the right and got the better of Lassana Diarra before cutting it back for an unmarked Angel Correa whose shot was saved by Kevin Trapp.

It was Gameiro who was at it again in the 11th minute when a beautiful ball over the PSG defence sent him on his way but the striker blazed his effort over with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The first goal finally came on 32 minutes when Di Maria’s shot was handled by Juanfran but Nkunku was alert enough to smash it past Adan before the referee could make a call.

Atletico almost leveled matters four minutes before the break but Luciano Vietto’s effort was cleared off the line by Kevin Rimane.

Diego Simeone’s charges came out all guns blazing in the second period and had two glorious chances in the first five minutes to score.

First it was Joaquin Munoz who missed before Rodri blazed his header narrowly wide off a corner in the 49th minute.

PSG almost doubled their advantage on 53 minutes when an error at the back left Timothy Weah charging down on goal but Adan was swift off his line to deny the American international.

It was Weah again some two minutes later when Moussa Diaby’s squared a pass across goal found him unmarked but Adan was there once again pull off a reflex save to thwart his effort.

There was plenty of action in both boxes as Atletico had the next chance in the 62nd minute but Vietto hit the ball into the side-netting after a superb cut-back from Juanfran.

Diaby was next up as PSG surged down the right in the 66th minute and the ball eventually fell to the midfielder who thought he had scored with a screamer, only for the ball to ricochet off the bar.

The 19-year-old winger finally got his reward when he lashed a wicked grounder past a hapless Adan to make it 2-0 for Thomas Tuchel’s team with 18 minutes left to play.

There was reprieve for Atletico when Mollejo – once courted by Liverpool – pulled one back in the 75th minute after Adan denied the first two attempts before the 17-year-old thumped an unstoppable shot past the on-form goalkeeper.

Atletico’s comeback seemed complete with four minutes of normal time left to play when Borja Garces went down the left flank and his cross came off an unlucky Bernede to send the ball past a rooted Trapp to make it 2-2.

Just when it looked like the dreaded penalty shootout was looming, PSG found a last-gasp winner through Moldovan forward Postolachi.

Andres Solano will probably have a sleepless night after giving the ball way to Postolachi just outside the box and the latter made a great turn before rifling an unstoppable shot into the top corner to seal victory for the Ligue 1 Champions.

Paris Saint-Germain XI: Kevin Trapp (GK), Layvin Kurzawa, Kevin Rimane, Lassane Diarra, Stanley Nsoki, Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Adrian Rabiot (C), Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Christopher Nkunku

Atletico Madrid XI: Antonio Adan (GK), Juanfran (C), Francisco Montero, Mikel Carro, Roberto Olade, Toni Moya, Thomas Partey, Rodri, Angel Correa, Luciano Vietto, Kevin Gameiro