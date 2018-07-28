Mesut Ozil cautioned by Singapore referee before ICC game against PSG

Mesut Ozil who captained Arsenal in their game against Paris Saint-Germain at the International Champions Cup received a yellow card before even making his way on the field.

The Gunners named a strong starting lineup to take on PSG at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday evening and Unai Emery showed faith in his German star by giving him the captain’s armband.

While the two teams were lining up in the tunnel before the game, one of the Singapore match officials approached Ozil with a request to autograph his yellow card.

Did Özil just sign the referee’s card? 😂 pic.twitter.com/4WuxaGgcZj — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) July 28, 2018

Ozil looked surprised at the request but readily agreed and went on to sign the card before leading his troops out onto the pitch.