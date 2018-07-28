Casillas, Ter Stegen, Hart pay tribute to cancer survivor Ikeme

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme announced his retirement from the game on Friday on doctor’s advice after finally winning a year-long battle with leukaemia.

The popular 32-year old Nigeria international, who has been at Wolves for 18 years, was diagnosed with the disease in July 2017 and missed out on the Midlands club’s successful promotion campaign as he underwent chemotherapy.

And despite announcing last month that he was in complete remission, Ikeme has decided to call it a day.

News of his decision led to a flood of tributes, with Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi leading the way.

“Having been at the club since the age of 14, Carl is far more than just a player in our eyes – he is our brother and an important part of our family,” said Shi.

“When Carl came to tell us his news, yes there was sadness, but also great happiness to see him so healthy and hungry for the opportunities that lay ahead of him.

“Carl is strong, a fighter, something he has proven in his playing career and also during what has been a very challenging time for him, so I have no doubt he will be a success in whatever he does next.

“We wish Carl all the very best for the future, but remind him he will always remain a part of the Wolves family.”

His retirement also saw many of the top goalkeepers past and present from around the world come together to wish him well in an emotional video posted on social media.