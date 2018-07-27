Noble: West Ham working towards Reds

Mark Noble says he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ West Ham’s 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Aston Villa.

A new-look Hammers’ side took to the pitch at The Banks’s Stadium against their Championship opponents under new manager Manuel Pellegrini on Wednesday.

It was a thoroughly entertaining and impressive display from the London side, with Michail Antonio, Marko Arnautovic and Robert Snodgrass all on target.

After the game, a beaming Noble told the club’s official website: “You can imagine, I thoroughly enjoyed it. I must have had over 100 touches, which is nice. It’s nice to come in and play like that.

That pass by Felipe Anderson 🔥

That assist by Arthur 👏

That finish by Arnie 🙌

“It was a joy to play in on Wednesday night. It’s only pre-season and I’ve been through a lot of these now and it’s all about the players gelling together, as we’ve got so many new players coming in and they’re finding their feet. It’s just a case of getting the players ready for the new season.”

West Ham will play Ipswich Town, Mainz and Angers in their three final warm-up games ahead of facing Liverpool on the first day of the new league campaign.

Noble added: “You know you can’t really gauge from pre-season how the season is going to go, but the big one is Liverpool away and that’s what everyone is working towards.”