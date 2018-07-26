Emile Smith Rowe strikes but Arsenal fall to Atletico in penalty shootout

The 2018 International Champions Cup opener saw Atletico Madrid walk away victors against Arsenal in a game that went all the way to a penalty shootout.



Typical of a pre-season friendly far away from home, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid looked out of sorts as they played out a 1-1 draw in the International Champions Cup (ICC) before the Spanish club triumphed 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

Played in front of a partisan Arsenal crowd at the National Stadium in Singapore, the Gunners looked the brighter of the two sides despite missing key players Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Mohamed Elneny, who were left out of the match-day roster entirely.

Atletico took the lead through Luciano Vietto in the 41st minute before Arsenal leveled matters through 17-year-old prodigy Emile Smith Rowe on 46 minutes.

The first goalscoring opportunity came in the fourth minute when Reiss Nelson made a barnstorming run down the right before lofting a cross to the far post but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s shot was deflected out for a corner.

It took until the 21st minute for Arsenal to fashion another clear-cut opportunity when Alexandre Lacazette but his shot was pushed away by Jan Oblak.

Both sides continued to trade blows without threatening much until four minutes before half-time when Atletico snatched the lead against the run of play.

Angel Correa broke free from his marker and sent in a cross that allowed Luciano Vietto to put his header past a stranded Bernd Leno in goal.

The second half was a livelier affair as both teams dusted off the cobwebs to show more enthusiasm and appetite for the game.

It took barely a minute of the restart for Arsenal to level the score at 1-1 through Smith Rowe.

The England starlet who starred at the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year went on a mazy dribble that took him past the entire Atletico defence before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top right corner.

The usual slew of substitutions began to fester and it was Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s introduction that drew the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Both teams seemed content to push the ball around without making much progress in the final third and the game went into penalties to decide a winner.

It was left to Atletico’s substitute goalkeeper Antonio Adan to be the hero on the night with four saves during the penalty shootout before stepping up to score the winning spot-kick.

The next ICC match in Singapore will be Arsenal going up against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday before Thomas Tuchel’s charges close out the tournament against Atletico Madrid on Monday.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI: Jan Oblak (GK), Juan Fran (C), Francisco Montero, Thomas Partey, Rodri, Roberto Olabe, Toni Moya, Angel Correa, Luciano Vietto, Joaquin Munoz, Kevin Gameiro

Arsenal Starting XI: Bernd Leno (GK), Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsey (C), Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang