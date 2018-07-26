J.League 2018: Thai stars halfway mark report card

Scott McIntyre reviews how the five Thai players are faring in the J.League halfway into the 2018 season.

The J.League reached the halfway point of the season this past weekend with arguably two of the biggest names ever to have joined the competition making their debuts – but at the same time the trio of Thai stars in J1 continued to impress.

In a worrying sign at struggling Sagan Tosu it took Spanish forward Fernando Torres more than five minutes to even touch the ball – that was via a flicked header – and almost a full ten minutes to get the ball at his feet in a 1-0 home loss to a Sendai side that had itself been thrashed 8-2 in midweek.

With the club hurtling towards relegation you have to wonder how much longer battling coach Massimo Ficcadenti will be given to turn around the southern side that simply plays far too conservatively to get Torres heavily involved in key areas of the pitch.

Further north, his former national teammate Andres Iniesta had a far more promising cameo as he arrived just shy of the hour and immediately settled into a midfield role that saw him mostly stationed on the left but where his passing and movement immediately elevated the side – despite a 3-0 loss to lowly Shonan Bellmare.

Andrés Iniesta impresses Theerathon Bunmathan and his Vissel Kobe teammates as the Barcelona legend makes the move to the J.League @andresiniesta8 #MTUTD pic.twitter.com/YzyU4TaQV0 — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) July 21, 2018

That position meant he was frequently linking up with Thai fullback Teerathon Bunmathan in a sight that was scarcely believable – indeed if you had mentioned that this pair would’ve been playing for the same club side even nine months ago you would’ve been considered somewhat delusional.

Outside of Thailand much of the hype around the moves of Teerathon, Teerasil Dangda, Chanathip Songkrasin and others to the J.League has died down, but that’s as much a testament as to how quickly and effectively they’ve settled at their respective clubs.

So, with the season half done it’s time for FOX Sports Asia to look at how the quintet of Thai stars have fared so far in Asia’s best domestic competition.

CHANATHIP SONKRASIN (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo)

The diminutive playmaker has impressed to such a degree that the club decided to make an unusually sizeable commitment in signing him on a permanent deal from Muangthong United.

A regular starter as one of two attacking midfielders in Sapporo’s 3-4-2-1 formation, his combination with fellow loanee Koji Miyoshi has been a major factor behind the club’s push up the standings – they’re now fifth and in with a real shout of qualifying for the ACL next season.

Three goals and one assist from his 15 league matches aren’t the most stunning numbers but when you watch the northern side closely you can see how important the creative threat is to a side that likes to play up-tempo, attacking, football.

GRADE: A

TEERASIL DANGDA (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)

With five goals in 20 starts in all competitions there’s no question that the national striker has made a solid impact at his new club but he has struggled to earn regular starting time.

The runaway league leaders play with two forwards in their 4-4-2 setup but for the last couple of months the preferred choices have been J.League top-scorer Patric and Masato Kudo.

Indeed, given that the club just made a major purchase in bringing in one of the best forwards ever seen in the Australian A-League in Besart Berisha and factoring in that Teerasil has only started two league matches since early April you have to wonder if he is in their plans for the second half of the season.

Fitness, as expected has been a real concern and he’s only played the full 90 minutes just once all season but even so the production is hard to argue with and even if the loan isn’t converted into a permanent deal he should return to Muangthong a better player than when he left.

GRADE: B-

THEERATHON BUNMATHAN (Vissel Kobe)

After struggling to win a starting spot early in the season when frequent formation changes and squad rotation unsettled the Kobe side, Teerathon has become a regular fixture in the past 8-10 games at left fullback in the side’s 4-5-1 formation.

It’s a more conservative role than that of the marauding wingback that most Southeast Asian fans are used to seeing him play in, but one where he’s still been highly effective.

Again, with no goals and just the one assist from 13 matches the production hasn’t matched the impact he’s had on a side that’s sitting sixth, but he’s been a regular provider of crosses that the return from injury of Lukas Podolski could well turn into goals as well as being solid in his defensive work.

GRADE: B+

JAKKIT WACHPIROM (FC Tokyo U23)

The two players that are turning out for J3 sides have, naturally, flown under the radar, but for one of them in the lively Jakkit it’s been a hugely successful second season with FC Tokyo.

Having arrived as more of a wide midfield player he’s found a home at right back and has also been used as a right winger and at left back in a sign of his versatility.

Technically, he’s clearly improved in his positioning defensively as well as in his ability to get forward and provide crosses, while thrust into the midfield he also looks solid.

He’ll likely get a chance to impress at the upcoming Asian Games and if his improvement continues apace he could well be on the verge of a senior callup in the not too distant future, having been a regular starter at the U23 side of J1 high-fliers FC Tokyo.

GRADE: B

CHAOWAT VEERACHAT (Cerezo Osaka U23)

Things haven’t gone as well for the second of the J3 players in Osaka-based Chaowat who has featured just three times for a Cerezo side that is packed full of Japan youth internationals.

The central midfielder will be looking to add to the lone start he made back in April over the second half of the season.

GRADE: C