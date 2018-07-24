Overpriced: Four players who cost too much

With Watford’s Brazilian forward Richarlison set to make a big money move to Everton, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the most overpriced players in recent years.

Richarlison: Watford to Everton (£50 million)

Although the deal is not yet complete, Watford must be rubbing their hands together with glee after convincing Everton to part with around 50 million pounds for the 21-year old. Let’s not forget we are talking about a player who cost just £11.5 million a year ago and scored just five goals in 38 appearances for the Hornets last season, with all of those goals coming before December.

A talented player with bags of potential, new Toffees boss Marco Silva knows him better than everyone else, but with zero caps for his country and just one reasonably successful season in England, how can anyone justify such a huge transfer fee?

Everton’s £50m for Richarlison gets them a player who last scored a goal for Watford on November 19, and didn’t supply an assist after December 12. This is all based on three months under Marco Silva. It’s crackers. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) July 20, 2018

Ousmane Dembele: Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona (105 million euros)

The French forward is still only 21-years old, but became the second most expensive footballer in history when he made the move from Germany to Spain last summer.

Blessed with superb dribbling skills and lightning pace, Dembele impressed enough in his one season with Dortmund to convince Ernesto Valverde to part with an astronomical amount of cash to secure his services.

While his transfer fee was undoubtedly affected by the Neymar deal just weeks earlier, after a injury-hit first season, Dembele still has a lot to prove in order to show the Nou Camp faithful that he was worth such a hefty investment.

Eliaquim Mangala: Porto to Manchester City (£42 million)

Three decent years at Porto saw the young Frenchman earn a big, big money move to Manchester, Mangala’s transfer fee inflated as City had to pay off several parties who owned his image rights.

Despite a good start to his City career, a series of errors soon led him to fall out of favour, and fans to wonder why they had ever paid so much for him.

Things have not gone well for him since, with Pep Guardiola loaning him out wherever possible and open to offers for the once-prized defender, although none have been forthcoming so far.

When Jürgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015, Andy Carroll was Liverpool’s all-time record transfer at £35m. Three years later, after the signing of Alisson Becker, he’s down to 8th. pic.twitter.com/kogSkZMTlu — bet365 (@bet365) July 19, 2018

Andy Carroll: Newcastle to Liverpool (£35 million)

A blast from the past, Carroll was brought in as a replacement for Fernando Torres after his goals had propelled the Toon back into the Premier League a season earlier.

A tall, yet ungainly player with a swashbuckling style, Carroll excels with his head. He, however, struggled with injuries at Anfield and was limited to just 58 appearances (11 goals) during his three years with the Reds.

A player who never gave less than 100 percent, Carroll still never managed to endear himself to the Kop faithful, his price tag and the fact that he arrived on the same day as Luis Suarez (who cost just £22 million) being two possible reasons.



Who else do you think cost too much?