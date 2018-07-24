Singapore first stop for Buffon’s Champions League quest with PSG

When Gianluigi Buffon teared at the end of 2017’s UEFA Champions League final, many thought Il Capitano lost his last chance to lift the elusive trophy. But how wrong we all were, writes Kelvin Leong.

19 May 2018. It was an emotional day for everyone who managed to get a seat inside the Allianz Stadium as Turin fans bade farewell to their beloved goalkeeper who was making his final appearance in a Juventus shirt.

Gianluigi Buffon, 40, decided to part ways with the Turin giants and was ready for the next phase of life after football.

Yet less than two months on, the chiseled shotstopper signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), catching football fans around the world by surprise.

Why not Major League Soccer in the United States or Asia, like Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres did so, to ease himself into the sunset? The answer probably lies in that one elusive trophy that is still missing from his imperious trophy haul – the UEFA Champions League.

With 11 Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia medals, a World Cup and the UEFA Cup success in 1999 with Parma, Buffon has achieved more than he probably ever dreamed of as a kid. But like any professional sportsman, they constantly need to be challenged and despite already hitting retirement age, Italy’s most consistent pair of hands wanted one last crack at continental glory.

Buffon once said “When you have the chance to play a Champions League final, you have to win it.” Despite having featured in 121 Champions League matches, the charismatic stopper has failed to crack the code thus far. He has been unfortunate in his pursuit of Champions League glory, stepping onto the podium to receive his runner-up medal thrice in 2003, 2015 and 2017.

Cue PSG, the ambitious Ligue 1 champions who have owners keen on replicating domestic success on a bigger stage.

They recruited heavily to bring in the heavy artillery with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves, not solely for Ligue 1 success but to get them closer to the European football holy grail that is the Champions League.

Huff and puff they did in recent years, but that elusive trophy escaped their grasp time and again.

Now with Buffon in goal and a team boasting some of the top talents in world football, the 2018/19 campaign provides another chance at winning that coveted title. It’s a mission that cannot fail as they risk losing top names to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for a better shot at UCL success if they falter.

So this is a match-made in heaven for PSG and Buffon. A club desperate for Champions League glory and a legend who will only rest when he finally lifts that glistening trophy.

When the PSG team lands in Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC), it’ll be the perfect opportunity for the players – except those who were on World Cup duty – to bond and prepare themselves for the momentous challenge ahead.

Standing in their way will be Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, two top class teams with continental pedigree to give PSG’s new coach Thomas Tuchel a firm indication of where his side stands.

Buffon, who is used to having some of the best defenders in front of him, can count on the defensive quartet of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Layvin Kurzawa and Alves to provide cover but he needs to be mindful of the inflated egos within the PSG camp.

This team is burdened with players who are used to winning but at times, prefer to go at it individually instead of performing as a cohesive unit. Buffon needs to somehow coerce them into his stewardship as the main voice of the team.

Should he succeed in doing that, Singapore will hold fond memories as the place that laid the foundation to European glory for the 12-time Serie A goalkeeper of the year as he embarks on one of the most important seasons in his illustrious career.